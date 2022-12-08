Potato paratha, moong dal halwa for Gaganyaan-1 astronauts
News, Top Stories

Potato paratha, moong dal halwa for Gaganyaan-1 astronauts

December 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a wide range of foods to be consumed by astronauts going to space in the Gaganyaan-1 Mission, India’s much-awaited maiden manned space mission.

The institution has developed commonly consumed foods that will be relished by astronauts including vegetable biryani, potato paratha, vegetable pulao, moong dal halwa and dal khichdi.

In addition, a variety of ready-to-eat cuisines have been developed for the mission. The DFRL has been in touch with the astronauts identified for the mission as they will have to get acclimatised to foods they eat while being in space.

Gaganyaan-1 is likely to be scheduled in 2024 and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed a spacecraft for the Mission.

A series of tests will be undertaken with the test vehicle already developed for a couple of unmanned missions before the manned mission takes off.

