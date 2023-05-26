MyRealty: DC inaugurates  Mega Property Expo

May 26, 2023

Four-day ‘MyRealty’ Mega Property Expo begins

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day ‘MyRealty-2023,’ a Mega Property Expo, organised jointly by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India), Mysore Chapter and MBCT (Mysore Builders Charitable Trust), began at Scouts and Guides Grounds near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the expo by lighting the lamp and cutting the tape.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajendra said that Builders and Developers, apart from growing themselves, should also make efforts for employment generation.

Noting that the construction industry has ample scope for employment generation, he called upon the builders to use latest technologies in delivering service and facilities to property buyers. He also stressed on the need for maintaining quality and perfection.

Pradeep D. Raikar, President, CREDAI, Karnataka, N.S. Muralidhara, BAI National Vice-President, MyRealty-2023 Chairman Udai S. Kumar, Hon. Secretary K.C. Nandakumar, BAI Mysore Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, Hon. Secretary K.S. Balaji, CREDAI Mysore President D. Srihari, Hon.Secretary Arun Pandith and others were present.

MyRealty Expo has 4 Platinum stalls, 4 Gold stalls, 4 Silver stalls and 26 Regular stalls, totaling 38 stalls, with financial and banking institutions occupying 4 of them. The expo brings Apartment/Layout developers and Home Loan Financial Institutions under one roof to exhibit their recent projects and financial facilities. Public can get authentic and genuine information on properties such as layouts, flats or apartments, group houses, villas, latest projects and various offers from reputed Builders and Developers of Mysuru.

The expo concludes on May 29 and will be open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm on all the four days. The entry fee is Rs.20 per head. However, vehicle parking is free.