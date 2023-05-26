Former PM Deve Gowda to attend event

May 26, 2023

“It is not BJP or RSS Office; I can’t bring politics into Constitutional matters”

New Delhi: Amid the massive political row over the new Parliament building inauguration, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed to the Opposition parties to show a “big heart” and attend the ‘historic’ event.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling BJP, 25 political outfits will participate in the inauguration and these include seven non-NDA parties. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have given signals of attending the inauguration of the new Parliament. The seven parties account for 50 MPs in LS.

Boycott unfair: Mayawati

Meanwhile, BSP President Mayawati called the Opposition parties’ boycott unfair. “Be it the Government of Congress party or now the BJP at the Centre, the BSP has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest. Rising above party politics and looking at it in this context, the party also supported the inauguration of the new building of the Parliament on May 28, it is welcomed,” she said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda announced yesterday that he will be attending the inauguration. “This is not a personal programme. It is a nation’s event. The towering structure has been built with the money of the people of this country. The building is not the office of BJP or RSS. I will participate in the inauguration programme of Sansad Bhavan as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country,” Deve Gowda stated.

“I have many reasons to oppose BJP politically. But I don’t want to bring politics in the matter of inauguration of Sansad Bhavan. I have been elected to both the Houses of the Parliament. I have rendered my duties in the Constitutional framework,” Deve Gowda maintained.

He further stated that he is a Member of the Parliament currently and always stood for protecting Constitutional values. “I can’t bring politics into the matter of the Constitution,” he said.