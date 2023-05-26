Server breakdown at Sub-Registrar’s Office: Will the MLAs solve this problem?
News

Server breakdown at Sub-Registrar’s Office: Will the MLAs solve this problem?

May 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: People are finding it difficult to get their documents and legal papers registered in the Sub-Registrar’s Office in city.

Many have complained that after getting all the pre-registration papers and documents prepared and when they go to the Office as per the appointment, a great shock awaits them.

The clerk at the Office says, without even a sense of remorse, that no registration could be done that day. When asked for the reason, the answer would be just ‘Server Down.” When you ask, when it would be working? He will say “don’t know.”

People come for registration from outside Mysuru and even from Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi incurring huge expenses. If in this highly advanced days of information and technology, this kind of problem could occur so very frequently, what should be the relief for the people from the Government service? they ask.

The people’s representatives like MLAs and MPs should come to help these people, who are victims in the Sub-Registrar’s Office, according to a social activist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching