Server breakdown at Sub-Registrar’s Office: Will the MLAs solve this problem?

May 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: People are finding it difficult to get their documents and legal papers registered in the Sub-Registrar’s Office in city.

Many have complained that after getting all the pre-registration papers and documents prepared and when they go to the Office as per the appointment, a great shock awaits them.

The clerk at the Office says, without even a sense of remorse, that no registration could be done that day. When asked for the reason, the answer would be just ‘Server Down.” When you ask, when it would be working? He will say “don’t know.”

People come for registration from outside Mysuru and even from Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi incurring huge expenses. If in this highly advanced days of information and technology, this kind of problem could occur so very frequently, what should be the relief for the people from the Government service? they ask.

The people’s representatives like MLAs and MPs should come to help these people, who are victims in the Sub-Registrar’s Office, according to a social activist.