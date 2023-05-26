Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes charge as CBI Director

May 26, 2023

New Delhi: Former Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood took charge as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (May 25). Sood is a 1986 batch IPS Officer, who was appointed the CBI Director on Sunday (May 14), for a period of two years. Sood replaced CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal as his tenure ended on May 25.

Praveen Sood’s name was finalised for the post of CBI Director, in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sood, who served as Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka before his new assignment, held an interaction with the CBI brass soon after taking charge. He was briefed about the priority investigations late in the evening and will be given a detailed presentation on cases and the agency’s functioning over the next few days, sources said.

Known for his unwavering principles and reputation as a demanding leader, Sood has dedicated a remarkable 37 years to the Indian Police Service, occupying notable positions throughout his extensive career.

It is worth noting that he had never previously served in the esteemed CBI. With great diligence, Sood has overseen the investigation of numerous high-profile cases, encompassing individuals of substantial wealth and complex cross-border implications.

Notably, his pivotal role in dismantling and proscribing the extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) earned him commendation within intelligence circles and the Government. Moreover, his insights on effectively managing radical groups, which he shared during the Director General’s conference, were highly valued.

Sood actively collaborated with the judiciary to fortify the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) as well as the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) networks in Karnataka, thus contributing significantly to their enhancement.

Sood has earlier served in various capacities in the Karnataka Police, including Superintendent of Police of Bellary and Raichur; Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), Bengaluru City; Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City and Bengaluru City; Additional Director General of Police; Principal Secretary (home); DGP (Internal Security) and DGP (CID), a CBI statement said. Born in 1964 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Sood joined the IPS at the age of 22 in 1986 after graduating from IIT-Delhi. He started his career as an Assistant SP in Mysuru in 1989.