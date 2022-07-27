Mysore Varsity was born out of anguish against British: TN Governor R.N. Ravi

July 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that widespread anguish against continued British hegemony and colonialisation and the far-reaching vision of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas paved the way for the establishment of University of Mysore (UoM), Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said that the UoM should carry forward the rich legacy left by the Mysore rulers.

Delivering the Foundation Day address at Crawford Hall here this morning, he stated that it is a matter of great delight for him to be among the University faculty and students on the occasion of the 106th Foundation Day of this prestigious Varsity founded by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

TN Governor Ravi said that everyone should pay tribute to Nalwadi for his yeoman service to Mysuru and mankind.

Pointing out that it is important to understand the mind of the person (Nalwadi) who created the University, Ravi said that Nalwadi, feeling the pulse of the people who were deeply frustrated and anguished at the British, who propagated white supremacy, wasted no time in setting up the Mysore University for imparting education with a sense of Indianness.

“Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has left us with a rich and resourceful legacy, for which we should be always grateful to him. The Maharaja sensed setting up of the University for imparting higher education keeping in mind Indian arts, music and other fields, at a time when British were portraying India as a despicable country,” he said.

The Maharaja also thought it fit to establish a University in Mysore, the first one outside British India, as students in Mysore region were facing a lot of difficulty in going to Madras for higher education, Ravi said and added that UoM has grown by leaps and bounds over the years while maintaining a steady growth and providing a conducive atmosphere for studies.

Delving on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) introduced by the Union Government, Ravi said that we have to look at it in a broader perspective and understand it much better. Stressing for a thorough study of NEP, he said we must appreciate the thinking and concepts behind it. UoM has the potential to become a much bigger National Centre of Excellence by introducing the characteristics of the NEP, he opined.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the University, which was established on July 27, 1916, is celebrating the 106th Foundation Day, which is a matter of pride for the University. Stressing on the need for everyone to remember Nalwadi, he said that the contributions of Nalwadi remains unmatched and as such Mahatma Gandhi had called him Rajarshi. Contending that every step of Nalwadi was a milestone of progress, the VC said that the people of the entire State should be ever grateful to the erstwhile ruler for all his contributions, including the establishment of the University, which was supported by the then Dewan of Mysore Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

Titular head of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was the chief guest, said he was very much delighted to be a part of this glorious day. “It was Mummadi, the grandfather of Nalwadi who sowed the seeds of an institution of higher learning with the establishment of the then Raja School in Mysore in the 19th century. Nalwadi, realising the importance of establishing an institute of higher education, set up the UoM, which today stands as the first University outside British India and the sixth of the country. It is the farsighted vision of the legendary Nalwadi,” he pointed out.

Yaduveer also observed that it is a matter of coincidence that the current Tamil Nadu (formerly Madras State) Governor R.N. Ravi has delivered the Foundation Day address of the University established by Nalwadi, as a mark of tribute to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar who served as Governor of Madras (1964 to 1966).

Earlier, the dignitaries offered floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others were present at the lecture programme.