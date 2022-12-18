Mysterious death of KREDL Officer: Police await Forensic report

December 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Saraswathipuram Police, who are investigating the death of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) Officer D.K. Dinesh Kumar (50) are awaiting Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to know the exact cause of his death.

The Officer had died under mysterious circumstances at his residence near Nirmithi Kendra in Bogadi 2nd Stage here last month. Dinesh Kumar’s wife and son had stated that all the three had their dinner on Sunday (Nov. 27) night and slept. When she and her son got up the next morning, they found Dinesh in an unconscious state and they too fell unconscious.

The workers at Dinesh’s house shifted Dinesh to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead and the body was later shifted to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

But the doctors, who examined the body of Dinesh, opined that the death may have taken place about one-and-a-half days ago as the body was bloated, blood had oozed out from the mouth and was decomposing.

Post-mortem was conducted at MMC&RI mortuary on Nov. 29 and the samples were sent for FSL. Doctors, who conducted post-mortem said that they would give their report only after receiving the FSL report.

Investigating Officer Ravindra, speaking to SOM said that the exact cause of Dinesh’s death will be known only after receiving the FSL report. He further said that though Dinesh’s wife and younger son were questioned many times, they have stuck to their initial statements.

As doubts had risen over the death, Psychiatrists of K.R. Hospital and members of District Women and Child Welfare Committee counselled the KREDL Officer’s wife and younger son, who have held on to their statements. We have now sought the help of technical evidences and waiting for the FSL report, he added.