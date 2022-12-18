Toilets at Kuvempu School, PG Girls’ Hostel through CSR funds: MP
News

Toilets at Kuvempu School, PG Girls’ Hostel through CSR funds: MP

December 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Toilets at the PG Girls’ Hostel and Kuvempu School at Manasagangothri, will be constructed through the CSR funds of J.K. Tyres, assured Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

The MP, who inspected the Hostel and the School following a request from University of Mysore (UoM) Syndicate member Dr. Chaitra Narayan, said that there were lack of toilet facilities at the Girl’s PG Hostel and Kuvempu School and hence toilet facilities would be provided through CSR funds of J.K. Tyres.

UoM Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajashekar, Syndicate Member Dr. Chaitra Narayan, Eshwar of J.K. Tyres, G. Shivashankar of the Research Students Hostel and others were present.

Before visiting the Hostel and the School, the MP who inspected Ashokapuram Railway Station said that the project of remodelling of Ashokapuram Railway Station, taken up at a cost of Rs. 30 crore which will contribute to capacity augmentation of railway services in Mysuru is expected to be completed within four months.

Pratap Simha said that the construction of two additional platforms and two pit lines besides facilities for rake inspection and maintenance will help more trains begin their journey from Ashokapuram Railway Station and added that the existing three platforms at Ashokapuram Railway Station will be up graded to five platforms which would help decongest Mysuru Railway Station which has six platforms and hampering the introduction of new services.

