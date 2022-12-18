MLA Ramdas launches slew of road development works

December 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In continuance of his developmental activities, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas on Friday launched a slew of road development and repair works in MCC Ward Nos. 49, 50, 51,55 & 56, coming under his Constituency.

The works included asphalting of the road that connects Nanjangud Main Road with Ramaswamy Circle via JLB Road, asphalting of the road that connects Madhwachar Road with M.G. Road passing through Seetharama Rao Road, asphalting of the road that connects M.G. Road with Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital Circle passing through Double Park and JSS High School, asphalting of road that connects Vedanta Hemmige Circle with Gaadi Chowk Circle, asphalting of Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) – RTO Circle Road and asphalting of the road that connects M.G. Road with Narasaraja Road passing through the road that runs behind the RTO Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that a survey has been conducted to find out encroachments on the stretch from St. Mary’s Circle to Nanjangud Main Road, following which the encroachers have been asked to vacate. Pointing out that it has been planned to convert this stretch of the busy road into a 2-lane road after all the encroachments are cleared, he said that this step has been taken as a lasting solution that ensures smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement. Noting that officials have been instructed to ensure that there is no stagnation of rain water on the road or roadside, he said it has also been instructed to construct sewers and drains at necessary points.

Maintaining that he is committed to make KR Constituency a safe roads Constituency, Ramdas said that roads would be converted as double roads wherever necessary.

“I have pledged to work towards ensuring that there would not be any Underground drainage issues in KR Assembly segment at least in the next 10 years. I have taken everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation, into confidence while executing development projects and carrying out civic works ”, he said while calling upon everyone to join hands in his efforts.

Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, Sowmya Umesh, Pallavi Begum and P.T. Krishna, leaders Balakrishna, Rajkumar, Umesh, Ravishankar, Purushottam, Shivappa, Manjunath, Arun, Vijay Nayak, Umashankar, Mallik, Sowmbhagya Murthy, Anupama, Lokamani Gurudutt, Kiran, Madhusudhan, Govinda, Shankar Singh, Subramanya, MCC and PWD officials and others were present.

On Saturday, Ramdas launched road developmental/repair works in Kuvempunagar, Vivekanandanagar, Aravindnagar and Srirampura areas coming under MCC Ward Nos – 57, 59, 64 and 65.

The works included asphalting of the stretch of Adichunchanagiri Main Road to Megha Medicals in Kuvempunagar, asphalting of the stretch of Adichunchanagiri Main Road to Pooja Bakery junction, asphalting of Adichunchanagiri Main Road on the stretch from KSRTC depot to Arvind Hospital passing through Kuvempunagar ‘M’ Block, asphalting of the stretch of Mahalingeshwara Temple Main Road from Vivekananda Circle to Vishwadhatri Main Road and asphalting of the road that links Devayyanahundi Main road with Naidu Stores Road, passing through Ayodhya Marg.

Corporators Sunanda Palanetra, Champaka, Geetashri Yogananda, leaders Depot Ravi, Girish, Ravi, Bhaskar, Rohit, Rajesh, Dinakar, Indresh and others were present.