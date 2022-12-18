Committed to provide aid to Shaktidhama: Actor Vishal

December 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Popular Tamil film actor and producer Vishal has said that he was committed to provide aid to Shaktidhama orphanage run by late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s family at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Speaking to reporters at a private hotel in city on Thursday, the actor said that he was ready to extend whatever help to the orphanage. “Shaktidhama takes care of 1,500 orphaned children and was run by Puneeth Rajkumar. But he never revealed his philanthropic initiative and it came to light only after his untimely demise. I am committed to look after the welfare of the orphanage,” Vishal said.

“Puneeth’s family has maintained that they would continue to take care of the orphanage. I will always remain a volunteer and will extend whatever support needed. I will do whatever the family members ask me to do for the welfare of the children,” he added.

Vishal’s next movie ‘Lathi’ will be released on Dec. 22 with which he is all set to return to the silver screen.

The actor has amassed a huge fan following. He said that so far there have been movies about Policemen like Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors and IPS officers but no movie has been made about Constables. “This is the most expensive film in my 32-film 18-year long career, not just in terms of money, but also time and efforts,” he said.

The film is all set to release in theatres as a pan India film in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages this Christmas. Directed by A. Vinoth Kumar, Lathi, touted to be an action thriller, has been delayed multiple times for now. Lathi was initially slated to release on Aug. 12. The release date was then postponed to Sept. 15. It was then finally postponed to Dec. 22.

Later, Vishal visited MIT, Thandavapura, where the management allots 5 free seats to him every year so that he can help needy. Principal Prof. Krishnegowda said, “Vishal is a socially-committed actor. He has the urge to do good for society and is a role model for youngsters. Our gesture is a step towards supporting his noble deeds.”