Uttarakhand CM’s wife, children visit city

December 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s wife Geeta Dhami, along with her family members, undertook a two-day tour of the city on Dec. 15 and 16.

Geeta Dhami and sons Diwakar Singh Dhami and Prabhakar Singh Dhami, arrived in Mysuru at about 11.40 am on Dec.15 and visited the famed Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and stayed at Southern Star Hotel on Hunsur Road.

After some rest in the afternoon, the Uttarakhand CM’s family visited the Mysore Palace, where they were warmly welcomed by the Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, who presented Mysuru Peta and sandalwood garland to the visiting guests. They went around the Palace and were astounded by the architectural beauty of the Palace and the rich heritage attached to it.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar presenting a memento to Geeta Dhami during her visit to Mysuru Zoo as Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni look on.

Later, they went to the Silk Factory on Manandavadi Road, from where they visited KRS and took some rest at Hotel Royal Orchid in Brindavan Gardens. Thereafter, the family returned to Mysuru and stayed overnight at the Hunsur Road Hotel.

The CM’s family members left for Srirangapatna on the morning of Dec. 16, where they visited the famed Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam, where they offered prayers to the presiding deities. The Uttarakhand CM’s family members also visited Mysuru Zoo during their stay.

They later returned to Mysuru and had lunch at the hotel in the afternoon, following which they left for Bengaluru, according to Protocol officers.