Mystery shrouds death of Gram Panchayat Member at resort

July 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A Gram Panchayat (GP) Member was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a resort on the outskirts of city and his wife has suspected that he has been murdered.

The deceased is Haliyur GP Member J.M. Satish (34), a resident of Javaregowdanakoppal, Chunchanakatte hobli in K.R. Nagar taluk. As election to the GP President’s post was to be held, Satish was staying along with other GP Members at the resort but he died under mysterious circumstances a day before the election was held.

Details: Haliyur GP consists of 11 Members and Haliyur Mahesh, who was the President, had resigned. The election for the President’s post was scheduled to take place today (July 27).

As there was a tough competition for the President’s post, one of the aspirants for the post had taken 11 GP Members including Satish on a 20-day tour to religious places including Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala and other tourist places.

After returning from the tour on Monday night, they had stayed put at a resort in R.T. Nagar on the outskirts of city.

After having dinner, all those who had returned from the tour retired to their individual rooms and the next day (July 26), Satish was found dead in his room. As soon as the incident came to light, other GP Members informed the Police and Jayapura Police, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

Jayapura Police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, are investigating.

Meanwhile, deceased Satish’s wife has alleged that her husband has been murdered. But as everyone were staying in individual rooms, Satish’s death has become a mystery. Sources opined that by looking at the state of the dead body, Satish may have suffered a heart attack and breathed his last after writhing in pain.

It is only after a thorough investigation it would be known whether Satish was murdered or died of heart attack or illness.