Mysurean emerges Champion at Trump International Golf

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: The 24-year-old Mysurean, Drishti Karumbaya, who emerged the Ladies’ Golf Champion at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida, celebrated her victory with the 78-year-old US President Donald Trump, who won the Men’s Golf Championship.

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Drishti, daughter of Dentist Dr. P.G. Karumbaya (Palachanda Chethan) and Swetha Karumbaya (Kandrathanda), residents of Yadavagiri in Mysuru, is working as a Golf Coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University and is a member of Trump International Golf Club.

An alumnus of St. Joseph’s Central School and NPS International in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, she is a double major in Sociology and Human Development from California State University.

Having initiated into golfing when she was 9 years old at JWGC, Mysuru, Drishti had a Career Best Ranking of #5 in the U-13 category in India, was the runner-up in the Wester India Ladies & Junior Girls Championship in 2014, winner of the CGL Indian Gold Union South Zone Event by 11 strokes in 2015 and winner of the Prestige Golfshire IGU South Zone Junior Championship in 2016. She has also won various Championships representing California State University.

At the Trump International Golf Club Championship, Drishti won Stableford on day-1 and Matchplay on day-2 and 3.

Drishti’s younger brother Dhruv Bopanna is also a pro-golfer in Mysuru.