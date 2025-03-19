Probe ordered on construction of Sa.Ra. Convention Hall

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: The State Government has ordered a fresh probe into the construction of Sa.Ra. Convention Hall, owned by the family of former Minister and JD(S) State Unit Working President Sa.Ra. Mahesh.

Under Secretary to Urban Development Department K. Latha has written a letter in this regard to the Commissioner of Development Authority and Urban and Rural Planning Commissionerate on Mar. 10.

RTI activist Gangaraju, in his complaint to the Chief Minister on Feb. 9, has stated that the owners had illegally constructed the convention hall in 2 acre and 15 gunta land in Dattagalli Survey No. 130/3 for which the officials had extended their co-operation, besides urging for a thorough probe.

Complaint: In his complaint, Gangaraju has alleged that S.R. Mahesh’s wife Anitha Mahesh had created fake documents and constructed the commercial establishment causing loss to the Government and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He has further stated that rules were violated during the construction and MUDA property has been encroached upon for which senior officials of the District Administration and MUDA had extended their co-operation. A probe into the encroachment should be conducted and criminal cases be registered against the Government Officials, he urged.