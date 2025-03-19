Probe ordered on construction of Sa.Ra. Convention Hall
News

Probe ordered on construction of Sa.Ra. Convention Hall

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: The State Government has ordered a fresh  probe into the construction of Sa.Ra. Convention Hall, owned by the family of former Minister and JD(S) State Unit Working President Sa.Ra. Mahesh.

Under Secretary to Urban Development Department K. Latha has written a letter in this regard to the Commissioner of Development Authority and Urban and Rural Planning Commissionerate on Mar. 10.

RTI activist Gangaraju, in his complaint to the Chief Minister on Feb. 9, has stated that the owners had illegally constructed the convention hall in 2 acre and 15 gunta land in Dattagalli Survey No. 130/3 for which the officials had extended their co-operation, besides urging for a thorough probe.

Complaint: In his complaint, Gangaraju has alleged that S.R. Mahesh’s wife Anitha Mahesh had created fake documents and constructed the commercial establishment causing loss to the Government and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He has further stated that rules were violated during the construction and MUDA property has been encroached upon for which senior officials of the District Administration and MUDA had extended their co-operation. A probe into the encroachment should be conducted and criminal cases be registered against the Government Officials, he urged.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching