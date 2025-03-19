Unable to find matrimonial alliance, youth ends life

March 19, 2025

27-year-old Masana Shetty of Madhuvanahalli in Kollegal taluk commits suicide by holding on to a high-tension electric line; weeping mother watches the whole incident, along with villagers

Kollegal: A youth, dejected over not getting married, ended his life by clinging on to a high-tension electric line at Madhuvanahalli in Kollegal taluk yesterday.

The hapless mother of the youth, made every bid to dissuade her son, along with the fellow villagers, but the latter chose to end his life, leaving his family members in a pall of gloom.

Masana Shetty (27), son of Siddarajamma of Madhuvanahalli, is the deceased youth. No sooner he held the electric cable in his hand, he suffered electrocution and charged to death, with his body hanging from the electric line, much to the dismay of the onlookers.

A drunkard, Shetty was pestering his mother to arrange a matrimonial alliance for him. His mother had advised him to quit the habit of drinking to find a suitable alliance, as the condition now was not favourable, with the things becoming difficult even for those with good character to find a suitable alliance.

Paying heed to his mother’s advice, Shetty had quit drinking for the past several months, but had something else in store for him, as it became increasingly difficult to find a suitable alliance. His mother had visited several villages to find a suitable bride, but the family members of the latter were reluctant to pursue the alliance, for Shetty not being self-sufficient. He had a tiny house, but didn’t have any land of his own, the two reasons due to which the marriage talks had failed.

Since then, Shetty had gone into depression, cursing his own fate for not finding a suitable alliance, despite changing his behaviour. Moreover, he was worried over living in dire straits. His mother was deeply worried about his condition.

Yesterday morning, Shetty’s mother had brought breakfast from a hotel. Shetty, who ate the breakfast went out, not to return even after several hours.

His mother who grew anxious, went in search of him, when a villager told her about Shetty climbing the pole connected to a high-tension power line.

His mother, who rushed to the spot, advised her son to get down, explaining what would happen to her, if he takes the extreme step. However, he remained unheeded and held on to the wire, only to be charred to death instantly, following the electric shock.

Before that, he held both his hands aloft, bidding a good bye to his weeping mother and villagers, who were watching the whole drama with a bated breath.

Kollegal Rural Police, who visited the spot, made arrangements to remove the body. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.