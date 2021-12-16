Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Economic Corridor: Proper entry, exit points needed for 5 bypasses

December 16, 2021

Call to expedite grade separator near Columbia Asia Hospital Junction

Mysore/Mysuru: Meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi yesterday, MP Pratap Simha also requested the upgradation of the access controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor with proper entry and exit points for all five bypasses to six towns.

Also, to avoid median crossover accidents, Jersey Barriers have to be provided instead of normal kerbs which are safe to the road users, the MP said.

He said that proper as-per-standard entry and exits where the bypasses end and begin have not been provided while simple entry and exit has been proposed that are far away from the bypass beginning and end points.

He said that roads have been constructed to bypass Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Srirangapatna. “However, the current design of the highway does not provide for entry and exit points near the towns and commuters have to traverse for 7 to 8 kms along the service roads before entering the towns. Also, the commuters have to travel a few kilometres along the service roads before merging with the main carriageway.

The MP has sought modifications so as to ensure seamless travel and eliminate any chances of accidents due to confusion of movement by road users. Without seamless travel for both the expressway users and the other road users, the very purpose of the 10-lane road is defeated, the MP reasoned.

For the entry and exit points, works have to be constructed under a separate package and separate tenders have to be called. These entry and exit points have to be shifted closer to the underpasses which are already constructed to provide safety and ensure seamless travel, said the MP.

The MP urged the Minister to direct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that bullock carts, tractors, two-wheelers and other vehicles are barred from entering the main carriageway from the entry and exit points.

He called for a closed toll facility where motorists travelling between towns will have to pay only for the distance travelled and not the entire stretch. At present, there are only two toll plazas — one near Bengaluru and another near Srirangapatna. But providing a closed toll facility at all entry and exit points will generate revenue, the MP said.

Grade separator at Columbia Asia Junction

Expressing concern on the NHAI plans to entrust the construction of a grade separator near the Columbia Asia Hospital to another agency, the MP said instead, the same agency that is at present constructing the road should be entrusted to carry out the modifications to ensure timely completion of works.

“If the project is tendered to a new agency, a tender has to be called and will take more time and by that time, the present contractor will finish up the project up to Columbia Asia Hospital. If the grade separator is not completed along with the Expressway, there may be chances of huge choking of traffic at Columbia Asia Junction, the MP reasoned.