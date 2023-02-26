Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway NH-275: Phase-1 toll collection to begin from Feb. 28, 8 am

February 26, 2023

Toll rates announced for different vehicle categories on Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section; National Highways Authority of India issues notification

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to begin the toll collection on the 118-km 10-lane Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275) from Feb. 28, on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch.

The NHAI has issued a notification in this regard this morning stating that the toll will be collected from 8 am from Feb. 28 (Tuesday). The toll will be collected at the toll plaza set up at

Kaniminike-Sheshagirihalli villages.

“The main carriage of six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is completed and National Highways Authority of India headquarters has issued an order to start collecting the toll. After a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, it has been decided to collect the toll from 28.02.2023, 8 am,” the notification signed by NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhara read.

The Expressway project has two packages — the first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56-km and the second package, which is 61-km long, connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru. The toll levying for the second package that connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru will be implemented later.

While one toll plaza has come up at Ganaguru after Srirangapatna near K. Shettihalli, the second toll plaza has been set up at Kaniminike near Kumbalgodu (Bidadi). At Kaniminike, there are two plazas for onward and return journeys and tolls will be levied. In all, there are three toll plazas but the toll will be collected only at two places, NHAI officers said.

Each toll plaza has 11 gates to facilitate faster access, entry and exit and the plazas are operational with all high-tech toll systems and FASTag facilities.