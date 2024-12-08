Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway NH-275: Highway Authority floats tenders for service roads

December 8, 2024

Works to be completed by 2026

Mysuru: In a major step towards alleviating commuter challenges on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled plans to complete the construction of service roads.

This initiative aims to enhance connectivity for towns along the 119-km Highway, ensuring seamless access for vehicles entering and exiting the route.

The absence of continuous service roads has long posed difficulties for travellers accessing nearby towns. With the proposed developments, including underpasses, overpasses and service roads, these issues are expected to be resolved, offering smoother and safer transit for all users of this tolled Highway.

Although the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275 was designed to reduce travel time and streamline traffic, the absence of complete service roads due to obstacles like railway lines has created significant challenges for commuters.

Currently, vehicles travelling to or from towns such as Bidadi, Channapatna and Maddur are forced to take long detours to access the Highway. The planned construction of service roads will address these issues, providing direct and efficient access for commuters.

116.5 km of service roads

Speaking to Star of Mysore, NHAI Project Director Rahul Gupta explained that while the 119-km Highway includes 116.5 km of service roads, a three-kilometre stretch at Bidadi, Channapatna and Mandya still lacks this crucial infrastructure.

“At Bidadi, railway lines pose a significant challenge to constructing service roads. As a result, service roads in this area will be built on only one side of the highway,” said NHAI Project Director Rahul Gupta. He further noted that service roads are also required at the starting and ending points of the Highway in these towns to improve connectivity.

Plans to construct these service roads are already in motion. “Tenders have been invited, and once finalised, the contractor will have 24 months to complete the work. We aim to finish the project by 2026,” he added.

The directive to construct service roads has come from NHAI’s New Delhi headquarters, with funding allocated from road work upgrade budgets.

Service road dimensions and toll booths

The new service roads will be 7 metres wide and equipped with toll booths at all entry and exit points connecting to the main Highway. Every entry and exit will have a toll collection booth to manage access effectively.

Surveys have been conducted to identify areas requiring additional infrastructure, such as underpasses and overpasses, to address challenges posed by railway lines and uneven terrain.

In a parallel development, NHAI is implementing a satellite-based toll collection system to minimise congestion at toll plazas. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) will be installed at two toll points, allowing vehicles to pay tolls seamlessly without stopping.

The Indian Highways Management Corporation Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of NHAI, is overseeing this initiative. With surveys and studies completed, the tendering process for GNSS installation is set to begin shortly.

Once operational, the system is expected to significantly reduce delays caused by conventional toll booths, enhancing the overall travel experience.