Mysuru can be a model city for tree protection

May 12, 2025

Form Committee to identify heritage trees in city, celebrate them annually, says Senior Botanist

Mysuru: The recent felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road has outraged the citizens of Mysuru. In a bid to find solutions to stop further tree felling, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) conducted an interaction session with Botanist and former Senior Adviser (Scientist-H), Department of Biotechnology, R. Natesh, at its premises in Yadavagiri last evening.

Natesh, who is also the author of the book ‘Iconic Trees of India,’ spoke about the need for conserving trees and the importance of trees in different religions and a plan of action for protecting them.

Through his several references, Natesh gave out several examples regarding the importance of trees in puranas and contributions of trees in the birth of a religion like Buddhism, where Buddha was enlightened under a tree, and Tirthankaras in Jainism being associated with one or other trees among others.

Khejarli massacre of 1730

Giving references about the trees being marked for felling in Dattagalli and Manandavadi Road in Mysuru, the noted botanist gave some suggestions which included bringing all stakeholders together, including scientists, environment activists, teachers, students, landscape artists, legal experts and others to create awareness about protecting the trees.

He also stressed the need for involving more women as they have been at the forefront of many struggles concerning the protection of trees for centuries, including the one to protect the Khejri trees during the 1730s at Khejarli in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan led by one Amruthadevi of the Bishnoi community, during which about 363 people had sacrificed their lives.

“People should be made aware of the importance of trees by organising events periodically and also with publicity through print, electronic media and social media,” he said.

Among important suggestions to protect trees were organising ‘Rakshasutra Andolan’, where the protestors would tie a coloured thread around the trees that would keep everyone connected to the trees and make them responsible for protecting trees.

“There is a need to identify heritage trees in Mysuru and organise tree tourism to create awareness. Scientists should be invited to hold workshops and deliver talks on tree conservation as a measure to make Mysuru a model city for tree protection,” he added.

Botanist R. Natesh delivering a special talk on conservation of trees during MGP monthly meeting held in city yesterday. Seen in the picture are MGP Founding President Bhamy V. Shenoy, MGP Members Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Ashvini Ranjan, MGP Working President Shobana Shambashiva and others.

Heritage Tree Registry

Natesh suggested that a Committee should be formed to identify heritage trees in the city, and an event to be held once a year to celebrate them. Unlike the conditions to declare a building as a heritage structure, Natesh said that for trees to be brought under the heritage tag, age should not be the only criterion.

Instead, along with the age, factors such as its importance, saplings being planted by eminent personalities and its unusual factors, among others, should be considered,” he said. Natesh also mentioned that a separate registry should be maintained to keep a record of the heritage trees and a periodical review should be conducted.

Valuation of a tree

Natesh answered one of the questions posed by MGP Founding President Bhamy V. Shenoy concerning the valuation of a tree brought to the notice of the members present regarding the Supreme Court-appointed Five-Member Committee, which submitted a report on the valuation of a tree.

He said that the Committee, which was appointed by the then Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde to evaluate the true value of a tree in connection with a PIL challenging the West Bengal’s Government’s decision of cutting 356 trees to construct five railway overbridges costing Rs. 500 crore, value of a tree at Rs. 74,500 per year, multiplied by its lifespan.

“The valuation considered the factors such as oxygen production, biofertilizers and other environmental services,” he said and added that the cutting of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road was a huge loss. For instance, if the tree were about 50 years old, it could be valued at Rs. 74,500 multiplied by the number of years per tree. Each tree felled at Hyder Ali Road would be Rs. 37,25,000 and the total valuation of 40 trees would be Rs. 149,00,000,” he added.

Natesh also disagreed with the idea of planting 100 saplings for cutting 10 trees. He said if the trees which are brought down are about 100 years old, the amount of oxygen produced by that particular tree could not be matched with newly planted saplings. People have to wait 100 years to reap the benefits of the trees.

Speaking about the relocation of the trees, Natesh expressed his apprehensions, stating that the chances of the tree’s survival were less in India compared to other countries where it is being done effectively.

Citing the example of Hyde Park in London, where a few trees were relocated, Natesh said, there were dedicated people to look into the condition of the trees and to ensure they survived, but here it is the other way around.

MGP Working President Shobhana Shambashiva, Members Ashvini Ranjan, Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Prabha Nandish and others were present on the occasion.