Mysuru city losing its charm?

June 6, 2022

Sir,

We chose to settle down in Mysuru that was once considered as Pensioners Paradise. But it seems like we made a wrong decision then.

Now, Mysuru has become dirty and is being neglected by local Corporators, legislators and the MP.

The city roads are full of craters, potholes and unwanted speed-brakers. The roads, especially in Vidyaranyapuram and its vicinity, are extremely pathetic and the cattle are freely roaming everywhere. It is increasingly becoming dangerous for the motorists to drive and for pedestrians to walk.

Why can’t the authorities penalise the cattle owners or seize them and move them to specified areas? The city is losing its charm and at this rate Mysuru will soon be declared as the dirtiest city and unhygienic for living. Will the authorities please wake up?

– Rama, Mysuru, 2.6.2022

