Mysuru city losing its charm?
Voice of The Reader

Mysuru city losing its charm?

June 6, 2022

Sir,

We chose to settle down in Mysuru that was once considered as Pensioners Paradise. But it seems like we made a wrong decision then.

Now, Mysuru has become dirty and is being neglected by local Corporators, legislators and the MP.

The city roads are full of craters, potholes and unwanted speed-brakers. The roads, especially in Vidyaranyapuram and its vicinity, are extremely pathetic and the cattle are freely roaming everywhere. It is increasingly becoming dangerous for the motorists to drive and for pedestrians to walk.

Why can’t the authorities penalise the cattle owners or seize them and move them to specified areas? The city is losing its charm and at this rate Mysuru will soon be declared as the dirtiest city and unhygienic for living. Will the authorities please wake up?

– Rama, Mysuru, 2.6.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mysuru city losing its charm?”

  1. SARAVANA KUMAR says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:29 pm

    Same in vijayanagar ii stage High tension double road

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching