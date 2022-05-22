Mysuru City Railway Station exit point re-routed

May 22, 2022

Sir,

Kudos to the authorities concerned of Mysuru City Railway Station for mitigating the woes faced by the passengers as well as others who pick up and drop the passengers at Mysuru Railway Station by re-routing the exit point.

Whenever a train arrives at the platform, utter chaos is created at the entrance of the Railway Station, basically by the auto drivers who block the free access to the Railway Station. Now by blocking the exit and re-routing the exit point, entry and exit to the Railway Station is very smooth.

—K. Chandrahas

Mysuru

16.5.2022