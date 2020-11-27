Mysuru Covid-19 War Room a model for other Districts: DC

November 27, 2020

Case positivity rate which was above 20% in September stands at 2% now

Mysore/Mysuru: With about 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day, the Mysuru District Administration is in the second place after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is doing highest number of tests per day.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri also disclosed that with case fatality rate and COVID positive rate on the decline, Mysuru District Covid War Room was a model for other districts and that teams from other districts were visiting Mysuru to learn about the same.

Referring to COVID mandatory rules, she said so far 4,208 persons were fined for not wearing face mask and violating social distancing norms, the highest in Karnataka after BBMP.

According to the DC, the case fatality rate of 1.2% in the last two weeks is close to target of 1%

and positivity rate (C+ case per 100 tests) stands at 2%. It was above 20% in September.

The authorities concerned are tracing 100% contacts within 36 hours and 12 contacts are traced per patient. Mysuru is performing the best on all parameters of Covid, she said and added that the success is due to systematic approach and untiring efforts of all the officials and staff concerned.