Mysuru Cyclothon marks World Health Day by Manipal Hospital

April 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, had organised Mysuru Cyclothon-2023 with the theme ‘Backpedal all your health problems’ marking World Health Day in city recently.

Manipal Hospital Director Pramod Kunder, who flagged off the cyclothon from the Hospital premises, shared his thoughts on the significance and insights of cycling for leading a healthy lifestyle. “Cycling is a low-impact exercise that provides numerous benefits to our health and well-being by improving our cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Through Mysuru Cyclothon-2023, we hope to encourage people to prioritise their health which in a way will contribute to making a healthier community,” he added.

More than 150 participants including children, fitness enthusiasts, youths, senior citizens, auto drivers, along with employees and doctors of Manipal Hospital actively took part in the cyclothon that proceeded in two separate routes across city.

Starting from Manipal Hospital, the first route covered 42-km, passing through Ring Road and the second one passed through Manipal City Clinic (Excel Diagnostic) covering 15 kms and both culminated at the hospital premises.

Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospital and Dr. C.B. Keshavamurthy, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist were also present.