Mysuru DC sets three lakh target

April 6, 2021

Rohini Sindhuri visits Ashakirana Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has set a target of three lakh vaccination within 15 days jointly by District Administration and MAHAN (Mysore Association of Hospitals And Nursing Homes) in view of beginning of COVID-19 second wave in City and District.

Talking to reporters after visiting Ashakirana Hospital at Hebbal here yesterday, she said MAHAN Group Private Hospitals of all 65 Wards have come forward to do vaccination free of cost. Already, over 25 Private Hospitals have agreed for it and 50 more Hospitals were expected to join this mission in next one week, she added.

The DC said the Corona positive cases have been on rise in city in last one week. The chances of contracting the contagion were less if more and more people take vaccine voluntarily. In Mysuru District, there are 8 lakh people above 45 years of age, and already 2 lakh persons have been vaccinated. There are 53 vaccination booths in various Wards and some more booths will be opened to enable people to take the vaccine from their nearby centres.

It has been observed that people were crowding in markets and cinema halls. As per revised guidelines, only 50 percent of seats will be filled in cinema halls with effect from Apr. 7, the DC noted.

Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, Mysuru City Corporation, Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and In-Charge of COVID-19 testing and report preparation, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and COVID-19 Immnisation Officer in Government Hospitals, Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman, Asha Kirana, K.S. Gururaja, Secretary, Paramjit Singh, Treasurer and others were present.