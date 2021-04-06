Raja Marga turns… Plastic Marga

April 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The strict plastic ban enforcement by the Mysuru District Administration notwithstanding, the ‘Raja Marga’ in the city centre often turns ‘Plastic Marga’ with traders on both sides of the road dumping loads of plastic waste by the side of the road adjacent to the ornamental balustrades.

The ritual of dumping plastic waste on the ‘Raja Marga’ is not new but a daily occurrence and the issue has come to the fore only now as everyone is speaking about the ban on plastic and how the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is implementing the ban.

The authorities have warned that Trade Licences would be cancelled of shops if they continue to use and store the banned plastic.

When fresh stocks arrive at shops, they will be wrapped in plastic covers. After unwrapping the products to be arranged in shelves and cupboards, the plastic is thrown outside. Later, the wind causes the plastic to scatter or dogs or cows do the needful. The end result is that the plastic waste is strewn all over the road, becoming an eyesore.

Not only on ‘Raja Marga’ —primarily Sayyaji Rao Road — but such plastic waste dumping is a common scene on almost all commercial streets in city. The dumping looks like as if the plastic ban is being mocked at.

The MCC that always harps on improving Swachh Bharat rankings, citizen participation and similar measures has ironically ignored this plastic dumping for years. Concerned citizens have asked the MCC to at least collect the plastic waste regularly or even ask the traders to dispose of the waste responsibly.

Meanwhile, the plastic ban was officially enforced in Mysuru from Apr. 5, but the authorities did not carry out raids on shops and business establishments stockpiling banned plastic. Instead, the entire administration was busy in devising ways and means to curb the spread of COVID-19 second wave and also increasing the vaccination process. As such, the plastic ban did not receive the deserved attention.

But teams of officers were spotted on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Santhepet, Shivarampet and surrounding areas creating awareness on the plastic ban. They asked the traders to shun single-use plastic and encourage even their customers to use cloth bags instead.

The officers told traders that the MCC was preparing guidelines on using plastic and what plastic would come under the ban. Action would be taken on the traders who encourage customers to take away products in plastic bags. Also, stockists and manufacturers would be severely dealt with if rules are violated.

There are still many warehouses in Mysuru that have tonnes of single-use plastics. “We have gathered information on such stocks. We will give a chance to the traders and stockists to voluntarily surrender the banned plastic in the prescribed time limit. Or else action would be taken against them including cancellation of Trade Licence,” officers warned.