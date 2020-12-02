Mysuru doctor bags coveted International Educator Award

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Kalyatanda S. Gautam, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Florida, has received the prestigious International Educator of the Year-2020 Award (College Awards, Junior Faculty).

The University of Florida International Centre (UFIC) gives this award annually in recognition of outstanding contributions of faculty and staff to international education at the University.

The awards are given under three categories — Senior Faculty International Educator of the Year, Junior Faculty International Educator of the Year and Staff International Educator of the Year. Dr. Gautam has bagged the award out of 3,000-odd faculty pool.

The International Educator of the Year awards recognise those whose efforts have furthered the educational mission of the University and made a difference in the lives of students as teachers, trainers and mentors.

An alumnus of JSS Medical College in Mysuru, Dr. Gautam is the son of late Dr. K. B. Subbaiah and Swajie Subbaiah, a resident of Yadavagiri in city.