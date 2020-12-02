Mysuru doctor bags coveted International Educator Award
Mysuru doctor bags coveted International Educator Award

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Kalyatanda S. Gautam, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Florida, has received the prestigious International Educator of the Year-2020 Award (College Awards, Junior Faculty). 

The University of Florida International Centre (UFIC) gives this award annually in recognition of outstanding contributions of faculty and staff to international education at the University. 

The awards are given under three categories — Senior Faculty International Educator of the Year, Junior Faculty International Educator of the Year and Staff International Educator of the Year. Dr. Gautam has bagged the award out of 3,000-odd faculty pool. 

The International Educator of the Year awards recognise those whose efforts have furthered the educational mission of the University and made a difference in the lives of students as teachers, trainers and mentors.

An alumnus of JSS Medical College in Mysuru, Dr. Gautam is the son of late Dr. K. B. Subbaiah and Swajie Subbaiah, a resident of Yadavagiri in city. 

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Mysuru doctor bags coveted International Educator Award”

  1. Dr Vinay lokesh says:
    December 3, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Great news!!!!!
    Hail all those people working outside our country…. They dont contribute to our countries economy growth… in anyway. …
    Write about our great doctor working in our country today risking their and their families amid covid pandemic…. Not about someone sitting away doing nothing to our country… I know I’m being little rude but sorry we should respect and honour our people doing good to our country … Not someone who’s outside and enriching outside world…

    Reply
  2. Shankar says:
    December 4, 2020 at 1:16 am

    Fully agree with Dr. Vinay Lokesh

    Reply

