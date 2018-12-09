Mysuru doctor saves life mid-air

Mysuru: A doctor from Mysuru, who saved the life of an elderly person travelling on board an Air France flight from Paris and Bengaluru last month, has received a special thanks and a gift voucher from the airline.

Prabhulingaswamy Sanganalmath, a retired government physician, who runs a family clinic at Kuvempunagar here, was on the Air France flight to Bengaluru from Paris on Nov.13, when a senior citizen from Europe in the same flight collapsed.

As the only doctor on board, he offered his services to the distressed cabin crew who requested for immediate medical assistance. Besides Dr. Sanganalmath, there was also a nurse, who helped him revive the man who had no trace of a pulse and wasn’t breathing. With the nurse’s assistance, he conducted a cardiac massage followed by the standard process of trying to resuscitate the patient. “The air hostesses brought the emergency health kit and oxygen tank. The oxygen supplemented resuscitation was carried out,” the doctor said.

The flight captain came to Dr. Sanganalmath and expressed his gratitude for the help. He also got a message from Vincent Feuillie of Air France Passenger Medical Service thanking him for the medical assistance. The airline has also offered him a voucher worth 100 Euros as a token of appreciation.

