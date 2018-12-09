Those opposing Disneyland-like Park should know facts: Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh

Mysuru: Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh has said that people opposing the proposed Disneyland-like Theme Park at KRS Dam, should first get to understand the facts.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, S.R. Mahesh, reacting to reports on severe opposition to the project, said that the Government will take up the project only after detailed consultation with experts and studying the pros and cons of the project.

Pointing out that the proposed project will come up in 86 acre area out of the 400 acres of Government land available, the Minister said the project would generate a big number of jobs.

Maintaining that the blueprint of the project is not yet prepared, the Minister re-iterated that it was not right to oppose a Government project without knowing its details.

Sri Rama Sugar Factory to reopen: S.R. Mahesh said that the State Government has decided to reopen the defunct Sri Rama Co-operative Sugar Factory at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar taluk on contract basis.

Speaking after a meeting with officials and factory representatives on Saturday, he said that a tender will be floated soon in this regard. Pointing out that the Government has taken a decision to extend the term of contract to 40 years from the proposed 30 years, Mahesh observed that the leasing out of factory will revive the hopes of Sugarcane growers of the region.

Stating that measures will be taken for releasing Rs.3.05 crore funds to be distributed among 215 employees of the factory who have taken voluntary retirement, Mahesh reiterated that Sri Rama Sugar Factory is being leased out to private parties, in the better interest of the farmers.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Special Officer of Sri Rama Sugar Factory, the factory MD G. Umesh and others were present during the meeting.

