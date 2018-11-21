No question of rescinding on Disneyland plans
No question of rescinding on Disneyland plans

Chamarajanagar:  There is no question of taking back the State Government’s plans of developing Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and Brindavan Gardens on the lines of Disneyland in the United States of America, said Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh.

The Minister’s statement comes at a time when farmers and structural engineers have opposed the plan. Farmers because they will lose their fertile land, engineers because construction and deep rock boring may threaten the KRS Dam structure.

Speaking to reporters at Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday, the Minister said that the government will go ahead with the project at any cost. “A project report has been prepared and Disneyland will come for sure,” he reiterated.

“There are 500 acres of land in KRS village that is owned by various Departments and of that only 100 acres have been used. We will utilise the rest of the 400 acres of land. A huge park will be developed and a huge statue of Mother Cauvery will installed at the centre,” he added.

November 21, 2018

  1. Anonymous says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    It is like this guy is openly saying “we are going to loot farmers and tax payers at any cost”. Doesn’t mater if dam is damaged. GAD SAVE KRS FROM THESE FOOLS!

    Reply

