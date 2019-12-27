Mysuru-Kalaburagi flight takes to skies

December 27, 2019

Mysuru: One more new daily flight has been added to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) and the flight took off to the skies from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli this morning. This flight will go to Bengaluru and then proceed to Kalaburagi.

This Kalaburagi flight will be in addition to the flight services operated from Mysuru to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. At present, the Mysuru-Kochi flight has been cancelled till March 2020 due to runway re-carpeting works at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and sources said that the same Mysuru-Kochi planes have been scheduled for Mysuru-Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route now.

The new daily flight to Kalaburagi is expected to boost travel to North Karnataka from Mysuru. A new airport at Kalaburagi was inaugurated recently. The flight takes off from Mysore Airport at 8.30 am and this morning, due to first day arrangements, the flight took off at 9 am, 30 minutes late with 28 passengers.

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is operating the Kalaburagi flight. The flights will be operated under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) in the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) launched by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The airline has deployed its 70-seater luxurious aircraft on this sector.

From Monday to Sunday (except Tuesdays) flight 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 8.30 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.10 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 9.50 am and arrive in Kalaburagi at 11.25 am. Flight 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 11.50 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 1.30 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 2 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 2.50 pm.

On Tuesday, Flight 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 10.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 11.05 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 11.40 hrs and arrive in Kalaburagi at 1.20 pm. Flight 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 1.45 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.25 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 3.45 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 4.40 pm.

