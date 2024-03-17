Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency has 20,72,337 voters

March 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha polls for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency scheduled to take place on Apr. 26, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from yesterday soon after the Election Commission of India announced the 2024 LS Polls schedule. As per the schedule, the poll notification will be issued on Mar. 28 and the last date for filing of nomination papers is Apr. 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Apr. 5 and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is Apr. 8 and the Constituency will go to polls on Apr. 26. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4, after all the 7 phases of polling across the country concludes on June 1.

The Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency has 8 Assembly segments — Chamaraja, Narasimharaja (NR), Krishnaraja (KR), Chamundeshwari, Hunsur and Periyapatna in Mysuru district and Madikeri and Virajpet in Kodagu district.

Out of 20,72,337 voters in the Constituency, 10,17,120 are male voters, 10,55,035 female voters and 182 others. While Chamundeshwari segment has the highest number of 3,45,320 voters (1,71,090 male, 1,74,196 female and 34 others), Periyapatna has the lowest number of 1,97,215 voters (98,447 male, 98,764 female and 4 others).

As far as the rest of the Assembly segments are concerned, NR Constituency has 3,06,600 voters, KR has 2,55,165, Chamaraja has 2,52,922, Hunsur has 2,46,508, Madikeri has 2,36,568 and Virajpet has 2,36,562 voters.

The specialty of the Constituency is that women voters outnumber men. Barring Virajpet Assembly segment, women have outnumbered men in all seven other Assembly segments of the Constituency.

Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency has 41,145 first time voters (21,369 men, 19,775 women and one other) aged between 18 and 19 years this time, who have been included in the electoral rolls after gaining eligibility to exercise their franchise. Chamundeshwari Assembly segment has the highest number of 7,636 first time voters, while K.R. Assembly segment has the lowest number of 3,772 voters.

The Constituency will have as many as 2,202 polling booths, including 10 auxiliary booths, spread across 8 Assembly segments.