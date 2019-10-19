Mysuru Literary Fest begins

October 19, 2019

A poet should re-examine his/her dreams from time-to-time, says Poet and Short Story Writer Keki N. Daruwalla

Mysuru: The Third Edition of Mysuru Literary Fest organised by Mysore Literary Association began with Poet and Short Story Writer Keki N. Daruwalla lighting the traditional lamp at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Keki Daruwalla said that a writer is the absolute owner of his / her work or poetry and no one, be it a Mob, Police, a Judge or the Government can question about it. Noting that although poetry can be disruptive, it should not be only in one direction, he observed that diversification is key for a poem.

Maintaining that a poet does not have to move out of his / her dreams, he said that a poet should periodically re-examine his / her dreams. “A poet has to be in touch with reality also. A writer has a duty to fall on, which is to speak for all the marginalised and neglected sections of society as well for the tribal community,” he pointed out.

Novelist Anita Nair seen addressing the gathering at Senate Bhavan in city this morning.

Keki Daruwalla also read out a few lines from his famous poems ‘Naishapur and Babylon’, ‘Iceberg at Abu Dhabi’, ‘Ishtar’ etc.

The inauguration was followed by a talk by Anita Nair, author of the novels The Better Man, Ladies Coupé, Mistress, Lessons in Forgetting, etc. She has also authored a crime series featuring Inspector Gowda.

The other speakers included K.S. Sachidananda Murthy (The Week Resident Editor), Suresh Menon (Wisden India Almanack Editor) and Prof. Vanamala Viswanatha (Translator).

Prof. K.C. Belliappa, President, Mysore Literary Association, who presided, highlighted the journey of the Association since it was formed in 2016 and about the success of the two previous festivals held in 2017 and 2018. Vice-President Prof. H.S. Shivanna welcomed. Secretary Reginald Wesley thanked all sponsors and stakeholders for their continued support and co-operation.

A section of audience including Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B.Ganapathy, SOM Executive Director Ralie Ganapathy, Thara Belliappa, Shylaja Shivanna, Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs and Trust Vice-Chairman Sam Cherian.

The first Mysuru Literary Fest held in June 2017 was inaugurated by renowned novelist and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa while the second edition was inaugurated by internationally-acclaimed Sarod Maestro Pt. Rajiv Taranath in August 2018.

Association Treasurer Prof. Geetha Gangadharan, Executive Committee Members Prof. B.N. Balajee, A.K. Monnappa, Prof. P.N. Sridevi, K.C. Haridas, Prof. Nalini Chandar, Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs and others were present at the Fest which concludes this evening.

