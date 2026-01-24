Mysuru Plan Area Doubles

January 24, 2026

Mysuru Development Authority approves expansion from 509 sq.km to 1,200 sq.km

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move aligned with the State Government’s decision to expand the Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC) limits from the existing 86.31 sq. km to 341.44 sq. km, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has resolved to expand the Local Planning Area (LPA) of Mysuru from 509 sq.km to 1,200 sq.km.

The decision was taken at the MDA Board meeting held yesterday at its office hall, chaired by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MDA Chairman.

The meeting unanimously resolved to extend the Local Planning Area limits, which had earlier been approved, up to 2031.

At present, the LPA includes MCC, Hootagalli City Municipal Council and the Town Panchayats of Bogadi, Srirampura, Rammanahalli and Kadakola. It also covers the Nanjangud City Municipal Council, 19 villages in Nanjangud taluk and 13 villages in Srirangapatna taluk.

With the State Government recently issuing a notification to establish the GMCC, nearly 40 additional villages will come under the expanded Corporation’s limits.

In this context, the MDA held detailed discussions on the implications of expansion and resolved to extend the Local Planning Area to 1,200 sq. km, bringing more villages under its jurisdiction.

Following submission of the resolution to the Government and receipt of approval, the MDA will invite objections from the public before the plan is finalised.

To facilitate this process, officials will submit detailed documentation to the Government, including maps, development proposals, and plans aligned with projected population growth and traffic density.

Land acquisition for township

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith raised concerns regarding farmers in and around Bommenahalli village in Yelwal Hobli, Mysuru taluk, whose land is proposed to be acquired for a mega township project spread over nearly 2,000 acres. Farmers have sought advance payments and compensation.

After deliberations, meeting noted that MDA’s primary mandate is to develop housing layouts and allot sites to the homeless in accordance with rules. It was therefore decided to acquire land under a 50:50 agreement, ensuring that farmers’ demands are also addressed.

Layout approvals

The MDA approved proposals to sanction layout plans for about 450 acres of residential layouts being developed by private developers, housing cooperative societies and individuals. The meeting also agreed to release sites in fully developed layouts.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director of the Urban Development Department Krishnamurthy, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, MDA Secretary K. Johnson, Superintending Engineer Manju, Town Planner Member Shivaramaiah, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Chief Engineer Mrityunjaya and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) Chief Engineer Subhash Sharanappa Nayakawad.

EPC model for Peripheral Ring Road

The MDA meeting also resolved to change the implementation model for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road project.

While the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had earlier been prepared under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the project will now be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, with the MDA itself taking responsibility for implementation.