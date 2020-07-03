Mysuru reports 12 COVID-19 positive cases; total 350
July 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 12 positives this morning. With this, the cumulative number of positive cases in Mysuru has gone up to 350. The total active cases in Mysuru is 146 and 200 people have been discharged so far.

Today’s numbers of positives and other details have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily media update today evening. Fresh cases have been reported from Jakkahalli Village where a 35-year-old woman has tested positive.

A doctor from Mysuru city limits too has contracted the disease and today’s list includes a 6-year-old girl. Among the 12 who tested positive, five are females.

Other cases have been reported from Anandanagar, Vijayanagar First Stage, N.S. Road (Kumangangiri), Kumbarakoppal and Raghavendra Nagar. Two positive cases have been reported from Jalapuri Police Quarters, one case each from Rajivnagar, Mellhalli and Tipu Circle.

  1. Ks says:
    July 4, 2020 at 6:22 am

    If peoples in mysore roam like this it wont be cured ….. Manh companies malls are opened … Not maintaining social distance and not wearing masks

