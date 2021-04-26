Mysuru reports 1,563 COVID positive cases; Taluks report 605

April 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after he Karnataka Cabinet announced a partial lockdown across the State for 14 days starting from 9 pm on Tuesday (April 27), Mysuru reported 1,563 COVID positive cases. Of them, 1219 are primary and secondary contacts, 331 were suffering from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 13 had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). This is for the first time that cases in Mysuru has crossed the 1,500 mark in a day in the second wave.

Worrying factor is that apart from cases from Mysuru city that has contributed the lion’s share – 958 – to the today’s list, Taluks too are contributing to the number. The Taluks surrounding Mysuru are predominantly rural and it is a scary scenario to see how the killer virus has spread into rural areas too.

Of the 1,563 cases today, Mysore Taluk – excluding urban areas – has contributed 109 cases, K.R. Nagar has contributed 124 positive cases, T. Narasipur 99, Periyapatna 90, Nanjangud 70, Hunsur 70 and H.D. Kote has contributed 43 positive cases.

With today’s number of cases, Mysuru has 5,894 active cases isolated at Government and private hospitals, COVID Care Centres and homes. So far from the day the pandemic started, Mysuru reported 68,255 positive cases and today, 702 of them have been discharged.

Mysuru city per se has reported cumulative positives of 48,417 and of that 43,491 have been discharged. Today, seven persons have lost their lives and with this, the total death graph in Mysuru has risen to 1,160. The total number of people dying of the deadly virus n Mysuru city limits stand at 936.