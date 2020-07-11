Mysuru reports eight COVID-19 deaths in single day; 83 fresh cases
July 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported fresh 83 Coronavirus cases today (July 11) and 8 deaths. This has been confirmed by the State media bulletin issued in the evening.

The cumulative positive cases in Mysuru stands at 773. Total active cases are 360.

Today for the first time there has been eight deaths in a single day. Yesterday’s death count stood at 20. With the latest eight deaths, the total number of people losing lives in Mysuru has gone up to 28.

In all, 385 patients have been discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospital.

