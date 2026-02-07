Mysuru Santhe begins in city
Mysuru Santhe begins in city

February 7, 2026

The three-day Mysuru Santhe – 2026 was inaugurated by Bigg Boss contestant and television anchor Jhanvi at Maharaja’s College Ground here yesterday. Prof. Uniyal, Vice-Chancellor and Director of RV University, Mysuru; Dr. P. Jayachandra Raju, President of Global Education Trust; G.S. Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mysuru City Corporation, B.S. Ravishankar, Police Inspector, Lakshmipuram Police Station and Mysuru Santhe organisers Bharath Gowda, Karthik Mahesh, Dr. Pooja Joshi, Smita Balu, Snehal Igoor and Ramya Gowda were present. The event will be open from 11 am to 10 pm for public today and tomorrow (Feb.8).

Major attractions include local and multi-cuisine food stalls, a special play, activity zone for children, workshops, interactive programmes and luxury car and bike exhibitions. Every evening from 6 pm onwards, Kannada songs, music and cultural performances will be held.

