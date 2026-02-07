Traffic chaos on Gaganachumbi Double Road in Kuvempunagar
Traffic chaos on Gaganachumbi Double Road in Kuvempunagar

February 7, 2026

Sir,

This is to highlight the worsening traffic anarchy on Gaganachumbi Double Road in Kuvempunagar, especially the stretch opposite Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Tenet Diagnostics and the State Bank of India — an area that has now become a daily accident waiting to happen.

Vehicles are routinely parked on both sides of this Double Road, shockingly even alongside the central divider, defeating the very purpose of a divided carriageway.

As a result, traffic is choked for long stretches, particularly during peak hours. To escape the chaos, motorists have begun driving on the wrong side with impunity, placing pedestrians, senior citizens and two-wheeler riders in danger.

What is most concerning is that this has become a normalised nuisance rather than an exception.

Local residents are forced to navigate through this mess every single day, while emergency vehicles struggle to pass through a road that should have allowed smooth movement.

This situation clearly calls for immediate and strict intervention by the Mysuru City Police. Sporadic enforcement is no longer enough. Regular monitoring, towing of illegally parked vehicles and penal action against wrong-side driving are urgently required before this negligence results in a major accident.

I hope action will be taken before lives are lost, not after.

– A concerned citizen, Kuvempunagar, 2.2.2026

