Mysuru sizzles in summer heat; hotter days ahead

April 24, 2022

No respite in the offing; temperature to hit 37 degrees Celsius on Apr. 27

Mysore/Mysuru: Day-by-day, the city is reeling under intense heat due to soaring temperature and the residents have to brace up for hotter days till the next continuous pre-monsoon showers.

Though Mysuru receives occasional showers with heavy intensity accompanied by thunder and lightning in most of the city areas like last evening, this has not helped reduce searing heat. While sporadic rain provides momentary relief, the days followed by rainy days are hotter.

Though the heat during the day is expected as it is April and peak summer, the temperature during night is not giving any respite. Temperatures have seen a steady rise from Apr. 9.

According to the data released by Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN), a unit of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum day temperature from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12 hovered between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum (night) temperature was between 21.2 and 23.5 degrees Celsius.

From Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, maximum day temperature hovered between 31.2 and 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was between 21.2 and 21.8 degrees Celsius. From Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, the maximum day temperature was between 34.2 and 34.4 degrees Celsius and night temperature was between 21 and 22.4 degrees Celsius.

However, from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, there will be an increase in temperature in Mysuru and even the minimum temperature will be slightly higher. The forecast for Apr. 23 was 35 degrees Celsius and from Apr. 24 till Apr. 26 it will be 36 degrees Celsius while on Apr. 27, the temperature will hit 37 degrees Celsius. The night temperature too will rise on Apr. 26 and Apr. 27 to 23 degrees Celsius.

As per the overall forecast received from the IMD, no rainfall is expected from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27 in the district. The day temperature is expected to be 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and night temperature is expected to be 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 85-87 percent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range 82 to 84 percent. Wind speed is expected to be 1 to 3 km per hour. According to IMD, the maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius is in fact above 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

Large and indiscriminate conversion of agricultural land into layouts, townships and housing complexes within the city and around it and the vanishing of vegetation canopy have contributed to the worsening climatic conditions of the city.

Added to the woes is fruit juices, milk shakes, tender coconut, watermelon and even the common soda and buttermilk prices are set to go up. If fruit traders are to be believed, the prices of juicy fruits will go up by 15 to 30 percent. Fruits like watermelon, orange, sweet lime, muskmelon, sapota, grapes and pineapple will be in demand till the monsoon sets in.