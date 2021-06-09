Mysuru to be oxygen-reliant

June 9, 2021

500 LPM Plant to come at Super Speciality Hospital premises; two more in the pipeline

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru will soon become oxygen-reliant as three oxygen-producing plants are coming up here within a span of one month or so. The latest to be added to the list is a plant worth Rs. 1.5 crore that is coming up at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital on KRS Road.

The other plants that are in the pipeline are the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plant that is coming up at K.R. Hospital premises and the Medical Oxygen Generator Plant to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital on JLB Road that is being donated under the aegis of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) by BAI (Builders Association of India) Mysore Chapter and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India Mysore Chapter).

Apart from the generation plants, at present there are four oxygen storage (that can be refilled from tankers) units in Mysuru at K.R. Hospital, Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road, District Hospital also on KRS Road and at a private facility in Kadakola that is under the supervision of the District Administration. With three oxygenating plants, five refilling units (private companies) and four storage facilities, Mysuru is all set to be oxygen-reliant, said officials.

The oxygen storage unit at Trauma Care is worth Rs. 2.75 crore and it has the capacity to store and supply Liquid Medical Oxygen to all the three hospitals in the vicinity — PKTB Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital.

The oxygen generating plant that is coming up behind Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital is being donated by American India Foundation, Delhi to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). The funds have been allocated under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Foundation. The plant has the capacity to produce 500 Litres Per Minute (LPM) of liquid medical oxygen.

This morning, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra inspected the spot where this plant will come up. The plant is being readied at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and is expected to arrive in city on June 16 or 17. This has come as a gift from American India Foundation following request from MMC&RI Dean and Director, Dr C.P. Nanjaraj.

Nagendra complimented Dr. Nanjaraj for utilising his good offices to get 500 LPM capacity oxygen generating plant for the Super Speciality Hospital. This will work as an alternative plant in case the refilling Liquid Medical Oxygen plant stops functioning or there is a delay in refilling of oxygen to big cylinders.

Dr. Nanjaraj said another 350 LPM capacity oxygen generating plant for Trauma Care Centre has been donated by American India Foundation and that will also be installed in the coming months.

“DRDO and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are setting up 1,000 LPM capacity oxygen generating plant at K.R. Hospital. On behalf of Mysuru City Corporation, a 500 LPM capacity oxygen generating plant will come up at PKTB Hospital,” he said.

Dr. C.S. Srinivasan, Assistant Engineer, Health Department Engineering Sub-Division, said that two oxygen units of 13 Kilo Litre and 6 Kilo Litre plants are getting installed at the main entrance of the Super Speciality Hospital. These two are refilling units. While 13 KL unit has been installed, the work on the installation of 6 KL unit was in progress.

“Once these two units are ready, it would take care of supplying oxygen to Trauma Care Centre, PKTB Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital. These units were being installed on behalf of the MMC&RI. The works are going on in full speed and both these units will start functioning as early as possible,” he added.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Health Department Engineering Sub-Division Executive Engineer M.B. Srinath, Assistant Executive Engineer J Kumar and others were present.