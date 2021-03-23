Mysuru touches 100 COVID-19 cases in second wave
March 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After almost a year, Mysuru reported 100 COVID-19 positive cases today in what may be termed as the second wave that has hit Karnataka.

Even State Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar has confirmed yesterday that the second wave has hit Karnataka with Bengaluru Urban reporting highest number of cases and deaths after the first wave that subsided last October.

Mysuru touching 100 cases brings back the memories of March 2020 where over 100 were infected in the Nanjangud cluster alone and the subsequent lockdown announcement.

From March 2020 till now 54972 positive cases have been reported in Mysuru and of then 53514 have been discharged.

Today 100 cases have been reported and at present there are 416 active cases housed at homes and various government and private care facilities. In all 1042 patients have lost their lives in Mysuru.

