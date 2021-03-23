Hinkal accident: Public stage protest against Police

March 23, 2021

Demand compensation for victim’s family

Urge Police to follow scientific methods to nab traffic violators

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of the tragic death of a two-wheeler rider, who was run over by a tipper while reportedly trying to escape from Traffic Police near RMP Quarters Circle on Ring Road between Bogadi and Hinkal yesterday evening, over 100 persons staged a protest at Hinkal Flyover junction on Hunsur Road this morning holding Traffic Cops responsible for the death of the rider.

Tension prevailed at the junction as the protesters, led by Corporator K.V. Sridhar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra and former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, staged a dharna and also formed a human chain demanding action against the Cops responsible for the death of Devaraju, who was riding the two-wheeler. They raised slogans against the Government, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta.

Traffic was thrown out of gear for about an hour, as protestors blocked junction. Hundreds of vehicles coming from Hebbal, Bogadi, Hunsur and Mysuru were lined up on both directions.

Vijayanagar Police Inspector H.N. Balakrishna had made elaborate security at the junction to prevent any untoward incident. The protesters demanded resignation of Home Minister Bommai and Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta by owning moral responsibility for yesterday’s incident.

They demanded the State Government to announce compensation for the family of deceased and file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Traffic Cops responsible.

Addressing protesters, Corporator Sridhar slammed Traffic Police for hiding behind trees, vehicles or buildings, and pouncing on two-wheeler riders only to harass them in the name of checking documents.

The Police Department can make use of CCTVs and cameras to book violators, and collect the fine amount by going to the houses of vehicle owners. Of late, Traffic Police have resorted to extortion of two-wheeler riders under the garb of checking.

He alleged that the City Police have forced the accident survivor-cum-pillion rider Suresh, to give the statement of ‘clean chit’ to Traffic Cops even though there were eye witnesses to the incident. The FIR filed by the Police concerned should be on the basis of truth and not a ‘concocted’ version by the fellow Police.

Sridhar and Mallesh have threatened to intensify their agitation against Police Department in case they book cases against innocent public for assaulting ‘Cops on duty.’ Later, the Police dispersed the agitators from the spot and allowed the free movement of vehicles.

Ten taken to custody

According to sources, 10 persons have been taken into custody for assaulting Traffic Cops and damaging Police vehicle on the basis of videos shot by a few persons and uploading it on the social media. Their arrest is likely to be legalised by this evening.

Internal inquiry ordered

An internal inquiry has been ordered to know how exactly the incident occurred due to conflicting statements.

While public claimed that the incident occurred as Traffic Cops chased them, the Cops claimed that the rider died as tipper rammed into his two-wheeler from behind. The probe will tell who is correct — public or Police. In the absence of CCTV, the Department was depending upon the statement of the Cops present near the spot yesterday.