Mysuru Zoo to get subway soon

January 3, 2020

Subway to connect the ever-busy parking lot and Zoo entrance

Vehicular movement in front of Zoo to be banned once works start

Mysuru/Mysore: The frequent traffic jams amidst movement of pedestrians and tourists in front of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo/ Mysore Zoo) will be a thing of the past soon with the construction of a new subway to the Zoo from the parking lot.

The subway will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.9 crore to enable visitors and tourists to cross the Shalivahana Road (road in front of the Zoo) from the parking lot which witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day making it difficult for visitors and tourists to cross the road. The subway will connect the main entrance of the Zoo from parking lot and vice-versa.

The road connects Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Road, Siddarthanagar, T. Narasipur Road and other localities.

Works to commence in 10 days

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that though the subway works were to commence from Jan. 2, it has been delayed by about a week or 10 days due to tourist rush.

Sources said that the time schedule for the completion of the subway construction is six months as per the tender, but the construction will be completed by March or April.

Subway to be maintained by the Mysore Zoo

Mysuru City has two subways — on Sayyaji Rao Road and near Dasara Exhibition, which is maintained by the Mysuru City Corporation, but according to the Zoo Executive Director, the new subway will be maintained by the Zoo and added that paintings to educate people on Zoo and wildlife conservation will adorn the walls of the subway. He added that priority will be given to cleanliness.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner has issued a notification banning the movement of all types of vehicles on the Zoo Road till Feb. 15 and has provided alternative routes.

Movement of vehicles has been banned from Arunachalam Street junction on Shalivahana Road towards the South till Hosabeedhi 5th Cross Road junction, from Arunachalam Street junction towards the North till Linganna Circle (Chiraj Junction).

Traffic is banned from North to South and one-way rule is imposed (vehicles can move from South to North). Vehicular movement has been banned from South to North from Jwalamukhi Circle to Lokaranjan Mahal Road junction on Manasara Road and one-way rule is imposed (vehicles can proceed from North to South on this road). Movement of vehicles is banned from East to West from Shalivahana Road junction to Jwalamukhi Circle on Tank Bund Road and one-way rule imposed (vehicles can move from the West to East on this road).

Alternative routes

Vehicles proceeding from (North to South) Linganna Circle (Chirag Junction) on Shalivahana Road should take a left turn on Lokaranjan Mahal Road and proceed towards South on Manasara Road to reach Jwalamukhi Circle and proceed further.

Vehicles proceeding from Jwalamukhi Circle on Manasara Road to Lokaranjan Mahal Road junction, should proceed towards right from Jwalamukhi Circle on Tank Bund Road to reach Shalivahana Road and proceed further.

Vehicles moving towards the west from Shalivahana Road junction on Tank Bund Road to Jwalamukhi Circle should proceed towards the west on Shalivahana Road to reach Lokaranjan Mahal Road and proceed further.

Those coming to the Zoo should take alternative roads to reach Race Course Circle, proceed on the east of Shalivahana Road to reach the Zoo parking lot near Hosabeedhi 5th cross.

Vehicles moving towards Hosabeedhi 5th cross from Race Course Circle on Shalivahana Road, should take a left turn at SRT Garage junction, proceed on Manasara Road or from Race Course Circle via Lalitha Mahal Road to reach Karanji Lake Road and proceed further.

