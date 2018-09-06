Mysuru’s 26 talented teachers conferred ‘Best Teacher’ Award

Mysuru: As part of Teachers’ Day celebrations organised to commemorate the 130th Birth Anniversary of Second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, 26 teachers who have adopted innovative methods of teaching at Government Schools were felicitated and were conferred the title ‘Best Teacher.’ The awards were presented by Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda.

The District-level Teachers’ Day function was organised by the District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat, Teachers and Children Welfare Fund, Bengaluru and the Department of Public Instruction at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city yesterday. Also, 67 retired teachers were felicitated.

Addressing the teachers and the gathering, G.T. Devegowda said that all Government School teachers must admit their children to Government Schools. “If your children go to Government Schools, the face of those schools will change and there will be improvements in all fronts. Even your stature in society will change,” he told teachers.

Recalling the days of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who had a stint as a Philosophy Professor at Maharaja’s College, Mysuru, nearly 100 years ago, the Minister said that teachers like Dr. Radhakrishnan attracted students like magnets. “After his stint in Mysuru, Dr. Radhakrishnan was given a warm send off at the Mysuru Railway Station. There is an urgent need of such self-less teachers in our society now,” he opined.

Mentioning that primary and secondary education were the foundation of higher education, the Minister said that as several Primary Schools in the State were in a dilapidated condition, the State Government was ready to repair those Schools. “The DDPIs of the district have the responsibility of identifying such schools and send a report to the Government. We will release funds for the repair so that students can study without bothering about infrastructure, he said.

MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas, MLCs Marithibbegowda, K.T. Srikantegowda, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Additional DC T. Yogesh, DDPI Mamatha were present.

AWARDEES

Lower Primary School: H.K. Chandranayaka, Assistant Teacher, Shravananahalli in Hunsur taluk, Mahesh, In-charge Head Master, Tandre in K.R. Nagar taluk, M.D. Umadevi, Assistant Teacher, Jayanagar, South Zone, Mysuru, D. Mahadeva, Assistant Teacher, Shyadanahalli in Mysuru taluk, S. Nagaraju, In-Charge Head Master, Basavattige in Nanjangud taluk, T. Kumar, Assistant Teacher, Thimakapura in Periyapatna taluk, M. Kongaiah, In-Charge Head Master, A.J. Colony, Talakadu in T. Narasipur taluk and S. Shaheena, Assistant Teacher, Mandi Ahmadiya Urdu School, North Zone, Mysuru.

Higher Primary School: M.K. Manjunath, Asst. Teacher, Haleyuru in H.D. Kote taluk, G.R. Shashikala, Assistant Teacher, Devagalli in Hunsur taluk, Padma, Assistant Teacher, Vinayakanagar, North Zone, Mysuru, V. Gopalaiah, Head Master, Vasanthnagar, South Zone, Mysuru, Rohe Afza, Assistant Teacher, Nehru Nagar in Mysuru taluk, H.V. Keshavamurthy, Assistant Teacher, Kalale in Nanjangud taluk, S.S. Jagadish, Head Master, Malangi in Periyapatna taluk, C.N. Shivanna, Head Master, Rangasamudra in T. Narasipur taluk and Mohan Kumar, Assistant Teacher, Kaggare in K.R. Nagar taluk.

High School: G. Nanjundaswamy, Assistant Teacher, Hommaragalli in H.D. Kote taluk, S.B. Jagadish, Assistant Teacher, Tandre in K.R. Nagar taluk, G. Gayathri, Assistant Teacher, South Zone, Mysuru, Mayanga, Physical Education Teacher, Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk, M.P. Nataraju, Head Master, Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk, K. Suresh, Drawing Teacher, Musuvinakoppal in T. Narasipur taluk, A.S. Narayanagowda, Physical Education Teacher, Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk, A.S. Basavanna, Assistant Teacher, Medar Block, North Zone, Mysuru and V. Yogendra, Physical Education Teacher, Kothegala in Hunsur taluk.