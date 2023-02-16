Mysuru’s administrative power centre: Plan simple, Dream big

February 16, 2023

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra gives a peek into his life, hobbies and passion

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra is a 2013 batch IAS Officer of the Karnataka cadre. He has served as the DC of Dakshina Kannada and also as an Assistant Commissioner of Puttur. A native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, Dr. Rajendra completed his schooling at Ranebennur and pursued his MBBS degree from J.J.M. Medical College, Davanagere.

Dr. Rajendra yearned for more challenges and cracked the civil services examination successfully with 32nd rank. This 38-year-old officer, who enjoys exploring OTT, is married to a medical graduate and has a daughter. He is passionate about cricket and has played at zonal levels. With a keen interest in upgrading tourism, he opens up about his journey of being the top bureaucrat of Mysuru.

By Shadan Muneer

Star of Mysore (SOM): Please share a few highlights about your formative years.

Dr. K.V. Rajendra: I did my schooling at Ranebennur. The biggest strength was my parents who pushed me out of my comfort zone and instilled the zeal to ascend greater heights. With rural exposure, simplicity and competitiveness were inbuilt into my personality. I and my sister were goaded to concentrate on education and were groomed to be competitive.

We were encouraged to read newspapers, indulge in extracurricular activities and follow a routine which added a lot of discipline and self-motivation. My childhood was fun-filled, yet challenging and I experienced both rural and city life.

SOM: What has been your biggest motivating factor for being a civil servant?

Dr. Rajendra: I was fortunate to experience and enjoy two different geographical locations because of which I could cultivate broad thinking. Having witnessed affluent as well as downtrodden sections of society I would always wonder what can be done to improve the standard of living of people and that’s when the idea of writing competitive exams blossomed.

SOM: Besides your profession, what are the other aspects that interest you?

Dr. Rajendra: I am a die-hard cricket fan. I have played cricket at zonal levels. Now with the time constraints and work pressure, I don’t indulge in my passion more often but I make sure that I ardently follow the cricket action happening around me. I am also enthusiastic about playing tennis and badminton. Apart from sports, I am a movie buff too. I like exploring different languages and watching good content that’s available on OTT.

SOM: Your designation comes with a plethora of responsibilities. How do you manage and unwind?

Dr. Rajendra: Yes, my designation is challenging, long working hours coupled with serious responsibilities stress you up at times. But every day you get to learn something and gain experience. It’s important to be in the right state of mind to deal with stress which is part of my job.

SOM: How do you go about managing your professional and personal life?

Dr. Rajendra: It is a tricky situation as my job keeps me occupied for long hours. Sometimes I feel guilty for not giving enough time to my family. But whatever time I get to spend with my family I make sure that it is well-spent. Mysuru is a demanding place and with elections coming up it is difficult to find free time. But when I do get time, I spend it with my daughter, and yes balancing both is definitely a challenge.

SOM: What are your plans for the district?

Dr. Rajendra: Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, has been one of the prominent cities. Being a heritage city, it attracts a large contingent of tourists. With an aim of upgrading the tourist places, we have several plans to bring about development in different spheres also. Traffic problem needs to be addressed and we are working out on the integrated command and control centre and need to prepare a road map for traffic decongestion by anticipating future problems.

SOM: What message would you like to give the youngsters of Mysuru?

Dr. Rajendra: Keep your plans simple and dream big. There is no restriction on dreaming but make sure you follow your dreams sincerely. Do not fear failure and get discouraged. It is all part of life. Take things positively; smart work over hard work is required; utilise and invest time wisely.

SOM: How are you liking your stint in Mysuru?

Dr. Rajendra: It’s been amazing so far; Mysuru is a demanding place and the city is teaching me a lot of things. Overall, it is a peaceful place with a serene environment.