Mysuru’s good health will be my focus: Deputy Mayor

September 8, 2022

‘I will ensure the effective implementation of many women-centric schemes’

SOM: What is your priority for Mysuru and how will you fulfil the aspirations of people?

Dr. G. Roopa: My qualification is M. Pharma, Ph.D in Pharmaceutical Sciences and apart from the regular duties like roads and other infrastructure, I would like to focus on the health sector. We have just come out from the COVID pandemic and we need to focus on health so that no one in Mysuru suffers. I have been very active in my Ward creating health groups on social media and reaching out to the needy. As the Deputy Mayor, I will plan wider strategies.

SOM: You are a first-time Corporator from Ward 53. What is it like to be the Deputy Mayor?

Dr. G. Roopa: The feeling is great and I deeply thank my party for reposing faith in me. BJP has done great service to my community and is striving hard to bring them to the mainstream through various schemes.

SOM: Do you feel that your responsibility has increased now?

Dr. G. Roopa: Yes. My responsibility has increased as also accountability. I will strive to the best of my abilities to work for public welfare. From Pharmaceutical Sciences Ph.D to Deputy Mayor, there are a lot of challenges too. We have not got the Smart City distinction and we need to renew our attempts to get the same for Mysuru.

SOM: One common complaint of most Mysureans is bad roads.

Dr. G. Roopa: Yes. We have realised the gravity of the situation and I will discuss it with the Mayor to come up with an immediate solution to the problem. We will hold meetings with officials and also discuss the same with the Government for funds. Also, the priority will be on cleanliness in the Cultural City and also Yoga City.

SOM: This time both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are from the BJP.

Dr. G. Roopa: Yes. The people of Mysuru can expect good governance from both of us and we will work in the interests of Mysuru city and its people. Also, we will try and get more grants to Mysuru as we have BJP Governments at the State and Centre.

As a woman candidate from the BCA community, I will try and bring to the ground many schemes with regard to women. All the facilities from the Centre and State for women will be publicised and achieved for their overall development. — BCT