October 18, 2020

N. Prakash (74), a poet, story writer and a resident of Ramakrishnanagar, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

A native of Davangere, Prakash completed his Engineering at BDT College of Engineering there and had served as an Executive Engineer at KPTCL in various places across the State. He had written poems and stories besides publishing them.