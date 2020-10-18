Proposed facelift to Kabini bridge near Nanjangud: Kudos to SWR

October 18, 2020

Sir,

I would like to thank SWR, Mysuru, especially its DRM Aparna Garg for proposing a facelift to the centuries-old Kabini bridge near Nanjangud (Star of Mysore dated Oct. 4), a timely and a worthy decision.

It deserves special appreciation as post-pandemic, we see every utility service grabbing opportunity to make good the loss sustained due to Corona, but Indian Railways, the biggest employer in India, on the contrary, took to a people-friendly measure despite trains not back on track from past six months since the onslaught of Covid-19.

In this regard, I recall my recent letter in this column on the subject, and am glad that the appeal of the general public has reached the concerned.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 13.10.2020

