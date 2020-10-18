Proposed facelift to Kabini bridge near Nanjangud: Kudos to SWR
October 18, 2020

Sir,

I would like to thank SWR, Mysuru, especially its DRM Aparna Garg for proposing a facelift to the centuries-old Kabini bridge near Nanjangud (Star of Mysore dated Oct. 4), a timely and a worthy decision.  

It deserves special appreciation as post-pandemic, we see every utility service grabbing opportunity to make good the loss sustained due to Corona, but Indian Railways, the biggest employer in India, on the contrary, took to a people-friendly measure despite trains not back on track from past six months since the onslaught of Covid-19.

In this regard, I recall my recent letter in this column on the subject, and am glad that the appeal of the general public has reached the concerned.

– N. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 13.10.2020

  1. B SHEKAR says:
    October 19, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    SirMadam, DRM Madam, Mysore Division, I am happy you have considered the letter of Mr.Devarajan on the Old Age Kabini Dam Bridge. But, I am requesting every time and also through many mails sent to you, to fix receiving of Chennai-Mysore-Chennai Express in Platform No.1 permanently and also Kaveri Express to Platform No.1 permanently. But my suggestions are not considered and also daily people travel regularly especially early morning at 4.30 a.m. finding it difficult to cross from Platform No.1 to Platform No.6 that to on Monday early morning and during festivsl season where there will be continous holidays. None of the Officers have visited or visiting to check practical difficulties of the people facing. Every Officer from North India are not helping the public of Mysore and instead practical difficulties are increasing day by day to people of Mysore. Hence, I request through this column to fix the Platform No.1 for receiving permanently and issue orders to your sub ordinates immediately. B SHEKAR Mysore

