May 12, 2021

N. Subramanya (65), son of late K.H. Nagaraja Rao and a resident of 3rd Cross, Brahmarambha Layout, passed away on Monday evening in the town following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Mariyala Road Burial Grounds yesterday morning, according to family sources.