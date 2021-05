May 12, 2021

Srikantappa (90), a retired Revenue Inspector, passed away on Monday night at his residence in Chamarajanagar following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, four sons including Nagendra, an Inspector at the Department of Legal Metrology and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Lingayat Burial Grounds in the town yesterday morning, according to family sources.